Amn Healthcare Services Inc (AMN): Price Now Near $115.52; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for AMN

At the time of this writing, AMN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.97 (-0.83%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that AMN has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

AMN ranks 318th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Business Services stocks.

AMN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, AMN’s price is down $-0.97 (-0.83%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows AMN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< AMN: Daily RSI Analysis For AMN, its RSI is now at 38.2716.

AMN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

