Amphenol Co. (APH) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

Amphenol has decreased its dividend by 27.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Shares of APH stock opened at $79.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

