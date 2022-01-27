Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,802,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 436,795 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $132,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 798.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,632,244.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.05.

NYSE APH opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.12. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

