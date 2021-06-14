Amphenol Corp (APH): Price Down $-0.48 (-0.7)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.1 (-0.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APH

At the time of this writing, APH (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.15%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row APH has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 20 and 50 hour changed directions on APH; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, APH ranks 121st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

APH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, APH’s price is down $-0.48 (-0.7%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows APH’s price action over the past 90 days.