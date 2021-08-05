Amphenol Corp (APH): Price Up $0.27 (0.37)% Over Past Day, Up $0.15 (0.2)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for APH
At the moment, APH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.15 (0.2%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that APH has seen 3 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.
Out of Electronic Equipment stocks, APH ranks 51st in regards to today’s price percentage change.
APH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
Currently, APH’s price is up $0.27 (0.37%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as APH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Amphenol Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
APH: Daily RSI Analysis
