Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 28.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 64,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after purchasing an additional 276,334 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,731,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.25 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.48. The company has a market capitalization of $63.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADI. Truist boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.74.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

