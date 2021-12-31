Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bbva USA

Bbva USA trimmed its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter worth approximately $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 323.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,227,000 after buying an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,588,000 after buying an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Analog Devices stock opened at $174.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

