Analysts Anticipate Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce sales of $74.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.07 million to $75.60 million. Computer Programs and Systems posted sales of $68.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full year sales of $293.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $294.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $317.75 million, with estimates ranging from $307.58 million to $327.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.12. The company has a market capitalization of $439.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.49.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $29,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $121,716. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPSI. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

