Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.74 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $2.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 billion. Intuit posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $12.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.23 billion to $12.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $14.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.77 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $669.24.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $643.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $641.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $571.82. Intuit has a 1 year low of $357.69 and a 1 year high of $716.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $25,351,958. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,928,723,000 after buying an additional 1,274,405 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,972,000 after acquiring an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com