Analysts Anticipate Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.86 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) to post $9.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.70 million to $10.01 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $7.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $43.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $45.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.25 million to $57.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 46.77% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Aegis decreased their target price on Marrone Bio Innovations from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $32,432,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after buying an additional 1,345,859 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 6.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,859,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after buying an additional 285,596 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 11.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,724,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 181,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marrone Bio Innovations by 21.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,719,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 299,945 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBII opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19. Marrone Bio Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc engages in the provision of Biological based solutions for agricultural crops, turf protection, seed treatment, plant health and waterway systems. Its products include Grandevo Insecticide, Majestene Nematicide, Regalia Fungicide, Stargus Fungicide, Venerate Insecticide, Amplitude Fungicide, Regalia Rx Plant Health, Zelto Nematicide, Zequanox Molluscicide and Haven.

