Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.36 Million

Brokerages expect that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) will report sales of $13.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.78 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $12.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.57 million to $54.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $55.89 million, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $59.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 65.05% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRCC. B. Riley upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of MRCC stock opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.29. Monroe Capital has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 197,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 14,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 115.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

