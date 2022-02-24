Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report $10.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.07 million and the highest is $10.40 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $7.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year sales of $38.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.33 million to $38.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.92 million, with estimates ranging from $52.71 million to $59.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TransAct Technologies.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TACT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Barclays PLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 238.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.96.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

