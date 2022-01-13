Analysts Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $664.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to report $664.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $658.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $669.50 million. Bruker posted sales of $627.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Bruker stock opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bruker has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $92.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.04%.

In other Bruker news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $768,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Munch sold 21,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,685,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 14.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bruker by 44.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

