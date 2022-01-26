Analysts Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.67 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) will report $234.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $233.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Dynatrace reported sales of $182.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $918.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $916.00 million to $924.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DT. upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Summit Insights upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.81.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 79.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. 161,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.73 and its 200 day moving average is $65.42. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

