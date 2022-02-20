Analysts Expect Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $300.60 Million

Body

Analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) will announce $300.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.00 million. Umpqua posted sales of $330.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. Umpqua’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.2% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 302,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 154,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 73.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,266,000 after purchasing an additional 604,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMPQ opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $22.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

