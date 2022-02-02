Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $308.43 for the year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.76.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,752.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,823.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,812.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,906.37 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $22.30 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

