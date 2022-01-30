Analysts Offer Predictions for Frontline Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Frontline in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.49 million. Frontline had a negative return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

FRO stock opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.15 and a beta of 0.17. Frontline has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,158 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

