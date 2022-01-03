Analysts Offer Predictions for Vaxart, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Vaxart in a report released on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 5,414.56%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of NASDAQ VXRT opened at $6.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $786.86 million, a P/E ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.19. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.57.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 3,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $28,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXRT. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxart in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Vaxart by 1,171.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vaxart by 447.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vaxart during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oral recombinant vaccines. Its products include Influenza, Norovirus and Respiratory Syncytial Virus. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

