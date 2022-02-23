Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$8.15

Body

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective (down from C$8.00) on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.75 price objective on B2Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

B2Gold stock opened at C$5.18 on Friday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is an increase from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 100,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.51, for a total value of C$451,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 90,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.24, for a total value of C$471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,980 shares in the company, valued at C$513,415.20.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

