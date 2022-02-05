Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Target Price at GBX 556

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 556 ($7.48).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on British Land from GBX 618 ($8.31) to GBX 650 ($8.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 526 ($7.07) per share, for a total transaction of £24,848.24 ($33,407.15). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,780 shares of company stock worth $2,514,445.

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. British Land has a twelve month low of GBX 442.40 ($5.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 563.80 ($7.58). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 532.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 519.10. The stock has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.03%.

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions