Analysts Set Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) PT at $119.71

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $55,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 41.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,216,000 after acquiring an additional 372,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter worth about $30,976,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $27,585,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,699 shares during the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $91.15 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.96.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

