Analysts Set eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Target Price at $58.00

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,865,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,261,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,486,527.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,915,330 in the last 90 days. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 4.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 78.09 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. eXp World has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.04%.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Read More: Depreciation