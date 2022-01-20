Analysts Set Expectations for JFE Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JFEEF)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for JFE in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Pham forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year.

Shares of JFEEF opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. JFE has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $16.85.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JFE had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group of companies that have interests in steel business, industrial machineries, and environmental systems. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Engineering, and Trading. The Steel segment provides steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials.

