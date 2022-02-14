Analysts Set Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Target Price at $8.80

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) has received an average rating of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 29.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GOTU opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $565.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -1.16. Gaotu Techedu has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.97.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

