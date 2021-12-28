Analysts Set Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Target Price at $73.40

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.40.

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

REG opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.68.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,658,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 20.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,535,000 after purchasing an additional 50,303 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regency Centers by 24.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 89,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

