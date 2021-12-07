Analysts Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Target Price at $25.89

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GCTAF. Citigroup cut shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.04. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $48.65.

About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

