Analysts Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Price Target at $62.00

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

SON opened at $58.53 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

