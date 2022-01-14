Analysts Set The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) PT at $119.09

Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,579,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,339,615 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 10,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 573,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,706,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX opened at $117.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Blackstone Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

