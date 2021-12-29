Analysts Set Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Price Target at $14.32

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZH shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 947.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. Zhihu has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.31.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

