Analyzing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 10.17% 24.90% 16.58% Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AcuityAds and Nerdwallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $78.30 million 2.34 $2.76 million $0.18 16.78 Nerdwallet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for AcuityAds and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 2 3 0 2.60 Nerdwallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 244.37%. Nerdwallet has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 142.73%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Nerdwallet.

Summary

AcuityAds beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Nerdwallet Company Profile

NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.