Analyzing AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS)

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) and Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
19.0% of AcuityAds shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares AcuityAds and Nerdwallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|AcuityAds
|10.17%
|24.90%
|16.58%
|Nerdwallet
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares AcuityAds and Nerdwallet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|AcuityAds
|$78.30 million
|2.34
|$2.76 million
|$0.18
|16.78
|Nerdwallet
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
AcuityAds has higher revenue and earnings than Nerdwallet.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for AcuityAds and Nerdwallet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|AcuityAds
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2.60
|Nerdwallet
|0
|1
|7
|0
|2.88
AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $10.40, indicating a potential upside of 244.37%. Nerdwallet has a consensus price target of $31.14, indicating a potential upside of 142.73%. Given AcuityAds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AcuityAds is more favorable than Nerdwallet.
Summary
AcuityAds beats Nerdwallet on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
AcuityAds Company Profile
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Nerdwallet Company Profile
NerdWallet Inc. provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc. is based in NEW YORK.
