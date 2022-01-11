Analyzing Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -3.70% -3.09% -1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Local Bounti and Limoneira, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 0 4 0 3.00

Local Bounti presently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 85.92%. Limoneira has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.57%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Limoneira.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Local Bounti and Limoneira’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $164.56 million 1.72 -$16.43 million ($0.38) -42.05

Local Bounti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Local Bounti beats Limoneira on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Local Bounti Company Profile

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.