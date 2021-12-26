Analyzing Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle Financial Partners 35.58% 10.62% 1.44% Truist Financial 25.94% 12.11% 1.44%

Risk and Volatility

Pinnacle Financial Partners has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle Financial Partners 0 1 8 0 2.89 Truist Financial 1 8 4 0 2.23

Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus target price of $108.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.05%. Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $63.86, suggesting a potential upside of 10.54%. Given Pinnacle Financial Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pinnacle Financial Partners is more favorable than Truist Financial.

Dividends

Pinnacle Financial Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pinnacle Financial Partners pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.5% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Truist Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Pinnacle Financial Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Truist Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pinnacle Financial Partners and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle Financial Partners $1.34 billion 5.34 $312.32 million $6.47 14.51 Truist Financial $24.43 billion 3.16 $4.48 billion $4.24 13.63

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle Financial Partners. Truist Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinnacle Financial Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pinnacle Financial Partners beats Truist Financial on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G. Atkinson, Reese L. Smith III, and Robert A. McCabe, Jr. on February 28, 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing. It also markets a range of other services, including deposits, life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth; Corporate and Commercial Banking; and Insurance Holdings. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lendi