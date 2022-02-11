Analyzing Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Playtika’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.34 -$10.42 million N/A N/A Playtika $2.37 billion 3.07 $92.10 million $0.70 25.41

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Commerce and Playtika, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A Playtika 0 0 8 0 3.00

Playtika has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.88%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Playtika is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Beyond Commerce and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Commerce -201.29% N/A -49.61% Playtika 11.25% -40.71% 13.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.1% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Commerce

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.