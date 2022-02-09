Analyzing Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) & Envestnet (NYSE:ENV)

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) and Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Envestnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tabula Rasa HealthCare -27.37% -44.56% -8.71% Envestnet 2.27% 11.64% 5.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Envestnet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tabula Rasa HealthCare 0 7 2 0 2.22 Envestnet 1 1 3 1 2.67

Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus target price of $24.33, suggesting a potential upside of 166.23%. Envestnet has a consensus target price of $87.80, suggesting a potential upside of 23.64%. Given Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tabula Rasa HealthCare is more favorable than Envestnet.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tabula Rasa HealthCare and Envestnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tabula Rasa HealthCare $297.22 million 0.79 -$80.97 million ($3.85) -2.37 Envestnet $998.23 million 3.89 -$3.11 million $0.46 154.37

Envestnet has higher revenue and earnings than Tabula Rasa HealthCare. Tabula Rasa HealthCare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Envestnet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Envestnet shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Envestnet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Envestnet has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envestnet beats Tabula Rasa HealthCare on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc. is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services. Its brands include CareKinesis, Capstone Risk Adjustment Services, PACElogic, TruChart, PeakTPA, PersonifilRx, and Pharmastar. The MedWise HealthCare segment provides Medication Therapy Management, or MTM, software and services for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial health plans, and also provides a cloud-based patient engagement software and services. It offers cloud-based software and clinical pharmacist services through its brands, including MedWise, SinfoníaRx, RxCompanion, PrescribeWellness, and DoseMeRx. The company was founded by Calvin H. Knowlton, Orsula V. Knowlton, and Michael Greenhalgh in April 2009 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc. engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides data aggregation and data analytics platform powering dynamic, cloud-based innovation for digital financial services. The company was founded by Judson Taft Bergman, James Winfield Lumberg, William C. Crager, and Brandon Rockwell Thomas in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.