Analyzing Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) and Its Competitors

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tencent Music Entertainment Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.1% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.8% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Radio broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tencent Music Entertainment Group $4.47 billion $602.06 million 20.24 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors $2.11 billion -$81.47 million -21.24

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Tencent Music Entertainment Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tencent Music Entertainment Group 2 9 4 0 2.13 Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 165 629 963 30 2.48

Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus price target of $14.43, indicating a potential upside of 109.75%. As a group, “Radio broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 33.48%. Given Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tencent Music Entertainment Group is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s peers have a beta of 1.14, indicating that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tencent Music Entertainment Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tencent Music Entertainment Group 11.53% 7.98% 6.14% Tencent Music Entertainment Group Competitors 4.72% -17.37% 0.59%

Summary

Tencent Music Entertainment Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.