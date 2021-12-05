Analyzing Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) & Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST)

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) and Hempstract (OTCMKTS:HPST) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Vista Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Hempstract shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Oil & Gas 0.24% 2.08% 0.74% Hempstract N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Oil & Gas $273.94 million 1.62 -$102.75 million N/A N/A Hempstract N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hempstract has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vista Oil & Gas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and Hempstract, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Oil & Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hempstract 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vista Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 66.34%. Given Vista Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vista Oil & Gas is more favorable than Hempstract.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Oil & Gas has a beta of 3.22, meaning that its stock price is 222% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hempstract has a beta of -8.5, meaning that its stock price is 950% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vista Oil & Gas beats Hempstract on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Oil & Gas

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

About Hempstract

Hempstract, Inc. produces CDB and hemp products. Its products include CBD isolate and distillate oil, nutritional whole plant extract for topicals, lotions, bath bombs, and pills and pet. The company was founded on February 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.