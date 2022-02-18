Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,636,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $99,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PLAN. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,119,000. First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its holdings in Anaplan by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 75,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Anaplan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Junto Capital Management LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 832,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,695,000 after acquiring an additional 232,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $164,099,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $39,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $1,393,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,724 shares of company stock worth $6,435,667. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLAN opened at $46.73 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

