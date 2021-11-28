Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target Cut to $68.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Anaplan from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $43.12 on Wednesday. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $40.13 and a 1 year high of $86.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.31 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anaplan will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $666,349.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,945.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $15,023,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 496,094 shares of company stock worth $32,646,403. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 92.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,085,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,915 shares during the period. Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the third quarter worth approximately $164,099,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the second quarter worth approximately $131,840,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Anaplan by 23,211.1% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,642,000 after buying an additional 1,992,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

