Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 6,197 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 201.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.32.

Shares of AJG opened at $155.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average of $156.26. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.97 and a fifty-two week high of $171.21. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

