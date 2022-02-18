Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCO. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 51,704.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barrington Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

CCO stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.74.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

