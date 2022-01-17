Andreas L’abbe Purchases 23,950 Shares of Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Senior Officer Andreas L’abbe acquired 23,950 shares of Discovery Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,044,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,005,885.44.

Shares of CVE DSV opened at C$1.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 41.69, a current ratio of 41.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Discovery Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of C$1.19 and a 1-year high of C$2.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$598.29 million and a PE ratio of -17.04.

Discovery Silver (CVE:DSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Discovery Silver Corp. will post -0.0402041 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also focuses on the high-grade silver-zinc-lead deposits with a land package of approximately 150,000 hectares in northern Coahuila state, Mexico.

