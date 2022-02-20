Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) versus Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Critical Review

Body

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Townsquare Media and Anghami’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Townsquare Media $371.34 million 0.53 -$80.55 million $1.05 11.18 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Townsquare Media.

Volatility and Risk

Townsquare Media has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Townsquare Media and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Townsquare Media 4.77% 59.48% 4.12% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.4% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Townsquare Media shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Townsquare Media and Anghami, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Townsquare Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Townsquare Media beats Anghami on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc. is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content. The company operates through the following segments: Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events. The Advertising segment includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions. The Townsquare Interactive segment is involved in the results of its digital marketing solutions business. The Live Events segment is comprised of concerts, expositions and other experiential events. Townsquare Media was founded by Alexander Berkett, Steven Price, Scott Schatz and Stuart B. Rosenstein in 1994 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.