Angi Inc (ANGI): Price Down $-0.1 (-0.67)% Over Past Day, Up $0.16 (1.09)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for ANGI

At the moment, ANGI (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.16 (1.09%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

ANGI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ANGI’s price is down $-0.1 (-0.67%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ANGI has seen 2 straight down days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 50 day changed directions on ANGI; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ANGI’s price action over the past 90 days.

