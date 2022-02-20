AnimalGo (GOM2) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Body

AnimalGo (CURRENCY:GOM2) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, AnimalGo has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. AnimalGo has a total market cap of $33.23 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00106365 BTC.

AnimalGo Coin Profile

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. AnimalGo’s official website is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. “

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

