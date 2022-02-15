Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 101.9% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

