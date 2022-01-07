Anshul Sadana Sells 10,672 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $1,520,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 16,936 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $2,106,160.96.

On Friday, November 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,385 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.18, for a total value of $924,454.30.

On Monday, November 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,232 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.99, for a total value of $1,739,309.68.

On Thursday, October 7th, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.39, for a total value of $1,525,891.26.

NYSE ANET opened at $132.67 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $148.57. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth $228,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Arista Networks by 11.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 6.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 8.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $94.50 to $112.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.56.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

