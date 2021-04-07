Ansys Inc (ANSS): Price Now Near $356.27; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANSS

Currently, ANSS (Get Ratings)’s price is up $1.09 (0.31%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

ANSS’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ANSS’s price is down $-1.74 (-0.49%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that ANSS has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows ANSS’s price action over the past 90 days.

