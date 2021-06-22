Anthem Inc (ANTM): Price Now Near $375.62; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANTM

At the time of this writing, ANTM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.68 (0.18%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, ANTM ranks 101st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ANTM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, ANTM’s price is down $-1.01 (-0.27%) from the day prior. ANTM has seen its price go down 8 out of the past 10 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Anthem Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.