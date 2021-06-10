Anthem Inc (ANTM): Price Now Near $383.41; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for ANTM

Currently, ANTM (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.09 (-0.28%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as ANTM has now gone down 12 of the past 14 hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Insurance stocks, ANTM ranks 99th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

ANTM’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, ANTM’s price is down $-2.36 (-0.61%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on the daily timeframe, as ANTM has now gone down 4 of the past 5 days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows ANTM’s price action over the past 90 days.