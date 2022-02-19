Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Body

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 62.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 238,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,026,000 after buying an additional 186,907 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the period. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.40.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $446.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.47. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.86 and a 1-year high of $472.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.28%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).